Volunteers dig into Las Vegas Valley community garden — PHOTOS

The San Miguel Community Garden hosted its second volunteer day Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley.
The event kicked off with classes and activities, which were followed by a potluck and sauerkraut-making.
Classes covered a range of topics. All the crops from the garden bed will be donated to the Las Vegas Catholic Worker mission after harvest.
Leonora “Pickle Lady” Ching offered pickling demonstrations at the garden, located at 3939 Bradley Road, and there was a sauerkraut demonstration by Morris Bedard.3939 Bradley Road, Las Vegas