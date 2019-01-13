Volunteers dig into Las Vegas Valley community garden — PHOTOS

The San Miguel Community Garden hosted its second volunteer day Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley.

Volunteers Essence Hornick, 7, and her mother, Portia, stir up soil in a garden bed in preparation for early spring planting during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Garden Farms Foundation executive director Vanessa Portillo navigates a wheelbarrow with manure to a garden bed in preparation for early spring planting during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Leonora Ching, author of the "Pickle-Passion Cookbook," a book on Hawaiian and international recipes, demonstrates her spicy kimchi recipe during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Garden Farms Foundation operations manager Bryan Cabble trims tree branches during a pruning demonstration at a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Garden Farms Foundation operations manager Bryan Cabble trims tree branches during a pruning demonstration at a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

One-and-a-half-year-old Wyatt Floyd holds up a carrot dug up in a garden bed during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Five-year-old Jacob Anderson munches on a carrot dug up from a garden bed during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A group of volunteers helps to clean the soil in a garden bed in preparation for early spring planting during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Rebecca Anderson, 9, holds a handful of vermicompost being broken down by red worms during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Red worms break down compost in a vermicompost bed at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Farmer Joe Lecek, from left, Presleigh Bedard, 10, Rebecca Anderson, 9, and Vanessa Portillo, executive director of the Garden Farms Foundation, load up a wheelbarrow with vermicompost during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Leonora Ching, left, author of the "Pickle-Passion Cookbook," a book on Hawaiian and international recipes, demonstrates her daikon kimchi recipe during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Berlynn Bedard, 8, holds up a Polish chicken, a European breed of chickens known for its crest of feathers, during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jacob Anderson, 5, from left, Rebecca Anderson, 9, and Summer Hunsaker, 6, visit with Polish chickens, a European breed of chickens known for its crest of feathers, in a coop during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Berlynn Bedard, 8, holds up a Polish chicken, a European breed of chickens known for its crest of feathers, during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Volunteer manager Moe Bedard demonstrates how to make homemade sauerkraut in a mason jar during a volunteering event at the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The entrance to the San Miguel Community Garden located at 3939 Bradley Road in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The San Miguel Community Garden hosted its second volunteer day Saturday in the Las Vegas Valley.

The event kicked off with classes and activities, which were followed by a potluck and sauerkraut-making.

Classes covered a range of topics. All the crops from the garden bed will be donated to the Las Vegas Catholic Worker mission after harvest.

Leonora “Pickle Lady” Ching offered pickling demonstrations at the garden, located at 3939 Bradley Road, and there was a sauerkraut demonstration by Morris Bedard.

