Volunteers fan out across Las Vegas Valley for homeless count

Hundreds of volunteers were navigating sidewalks, vacant lots and drainage tunnels Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to count the local homeless as part of an annual national census.

Volunteers find homeless people along Veterans Memorial Drive during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census goes on in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Volunteers look for homeless people during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census goes on in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Volunteers and participants gather before heading out for the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

William Kight, who was previously homeless, talks about the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A lone shopping cart sits along Washington Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Volunteers look for homeless people along Veterans Memorial Drive during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census goes on in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jeree Saucedo, assistant director of social services at Salvation Army, looks for homeless people along Main Street during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Michele Fuller-Hallauer, Clark County social service manager, is interviewed before the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A light glows from inside a tent along Owens Avenue during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A homeless man is silhouetted along Main Street near Owens Avenue as the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census goes on in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

William Kight, right, looks around bushes for homeless people during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Kight, who is formerly homeless, was participating in his second homeless census. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ryan McDonald, homeless service coordinator at Salvation Army, talks with volunteers and participants at the start of the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

William Kight, center, looks for homeless people during the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Kight, who is formerly homeless, was participating in his second homeless census. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A homeless individual sleeps beneath an underpass along Owens Avenue as the annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census goes on in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Best known for the tall, glitzy casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown, Clark County had the U.S.’s eighth-largest homeless population in the nation in 2017.

To determine where it ranks this year, hundreds of volunteers were navigating sidewalks, vacant lots and drainage tunnels Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to count the homeless as part of an annual national census.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said that the county estimates there are about 17,000 people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada throughout the year — more than double the number tallied in last year’s census.

The annual Southern Nevada Homeless Census is a requirement in order for the county to receive some federal grants that support the homeless.

“Those funds include supportive housing, job training and other services that help those transition out of homelessness and provide some information about the population in our community,” Kulin said. “It also helps provide information we can use while evaluating those services.”

The census is a two-step process. On Tuesday night and early Wednesday, teams of volunteers will count homeless people in the urban Las Vegas Valley, then Wednesday other volunteers will count homeless youth during school hours and canvass rural areas in Clark County.

The county will not release the official numbers from this year’s census until late this year.

Last year, the Southern Nevada Homeless Census counted 6,083 people living inside Clark County’s shelters and on local streets, the county announced in July. That was 400 fewer people than were tallied in 2017.

A little less than two-thirds of those counted were living without shelter.

The results of the census also help the city of Las Vegas work with Clark County and various service providers to determine how to address homelessness, city spokesman Jace Radke said.

“This is important because it impacts funding and how we deploy resources in the community,” he said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.