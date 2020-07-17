Volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trials sought in Las Vegas

A research center is searching for volunteers in Las Vegas to participate in trials for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning in the next few weeks.

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19. The Wake Research-Clinical Research Center in Nevada is entering phase three of its trials and is seeking healthy volunteers ages 18 and older, according to a statement from the center. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Wake Research-Clinical Research Center in Nevada is entering phase three of its trials and is seeking healthy volunteers ages 18 and older, according to a statement from the center. The study is being conducted in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health department guidelines, and volunteers will be compensated for their time and travel.

“Effective vaccines will be a major milestone in the fight against the global pandemic,” the statement reads.

The center is also creating outpatient therapeutic clinical trials for those with a mild to moderate case of the coronavirus and other preventative treatments, according to the statement.

Those interested in participating in the clinical trials are asked to text COVID to 702-357-9650, call 702-893-8968 for any questions or visit covidstudies.org to enroll.

