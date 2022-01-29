Volunteers help nonprofit clean up Boulder Beach at Lake Mead

Get Outdoors Nevada travels around the valley to cleanup public lands each Saturday. Dozens of volunteers enjoyed a sunny January day by cleaning up Boulder Beach.

Jerry Norton of Henderson pulls an old float from brush as Evolution Expeditions and Get Outdoors Nevada sponsor a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Almendra Johnson, Volunteer Program Director with Get Outdoors Nevada instructs volunteers on clean up details as her organization pairs with Evolution Expeditions to pick up trash within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chris Cheney with Evolution Expeditions picks up trash in brush as his organization and Get Outdoors Nevada pair up for a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

National Parks volunteer Doug Rorer picks up trash in heavy brush while joining Evolution Expeditions and Get Outdoors Nevada for a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteer Kevin Lang of Henderson with Get Outdoors Nevada combs the shoreline for trash as his organization teams up with Evolution Expeditions to sponsor a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteers arrive to join Evolution Expeditions and Get Outdoors Nevada for a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteer Kevin Lang of Henderson with Get Outdoors Nevada eyes a rock berm for trash as his organization teams up with Evolution Expeditions to sponsor a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chris Cheney with Evolution Expeditions picks up trash in brush as his organization and Get Outdoors Nevada pair for a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

National Parks volunteer Doug Rorer picks up trash in a rocky area while joining Evolution Expeditions and Get Outdoors Nevada for a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

David Johnson and his wife Rebecca of North Las Vegas team up with Evolution Expeditions and Get Outdoors Nevada for a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteers comb the shoreline for trash as Evolution Expeditions and Get Outdoors Nevada sponsor a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Volunteers grab buckets, trash bags and pickers as Evolution Expeditions and Get Outdoors Nevada sponsor a clean up within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area at Boulder Beach on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Boulder City (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Equipped with trash bags, buckets and gloves, dozens of volunteers enjoyed a sunny January day while cleaning up Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Almendra Johnson, volunteer program director for Get Outdoors Nevada, hoped Saturday’s edition of the nonprofit’s weekly cleanup would be an opportunity for residents to learn more about Southern Nevada’s national parks.

“It’s a great way to stay outside and learn about the activities Lake Mead has to offer,” she said as volunteers signed up and grabbed supplies.

Chris Cherney, owner of Evolution Expeditions Kayak Tours, said his team often spends the slow season doing beach cleanups. The kayak tours are most popular out of Willow Beach but occasionally use Boulder Beach as well.

“This time of year we’re slow so the people I have on staff do it as a group for team building,” he said. “The people that we employ, the guides are very passionate about outdoors and conservation.”

Nancy Bernard, volunteer program manager at Lake Mead, thanked the volunteers and encouraged them to stay all day, enjoying the beaches and trails.

“Thank you for coming out here and giving probably the best gift that you could ever give the federal government, or even the National Park Service, and that’s the gift of your time and your talents to help us with this project,” she said.

Henderson residents Jennifer LeBarron and Jerry Norton said they had never done a cleanup at Lake Mead, but they often use the nearby trails. Norton said he was most enjoying the fresh air Saturday.

“It feels good to give back to the community, and it’s a beautiful area,” LeBarron said.

Carolyn Mason lives nomadically in her van since moving out of Hartford, Connecticut, 18 months ago. She said she likes to give back in each new place she visits, but it typically involves building trails.

“Anytime I travel somewhere new I try to do something community-ish,” she said. “This is my first dedicated trash cleanup.”

A schedule of upcoming cleanup events and locations is available at getoutdoorsnevada.org.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.