Volunteers needed for Clark County homeless count

Clark County is seeking volunteers to count homeless people in the Las Vegas Valley this month as part of the 11th countywide effort to assess the need for services and to qualify for related grant funding.

Volunteers for Clark County's annual homeless census walk past an encampment on Veterans Memorial Drive in Las Vegas during Clark County's annual homeless census early in the morning on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Volunteers are needed for the 2019 Southern Nevada Homeless Census from 10 p.m. Jan. 22 to 4 a.m. Jan. 23 and, for the homeless youth count, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

Volunteers will be asked to attend a training session from 8 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 17 in Commission Chambers at the county government building at 500 S. Grand Central Pkwy. in downtown Las Vegas. Organizers are particularly in need of volunteers with smartphones and those with transportation to drive their team around an area being counted.

Each volunteer is assigned a team and a deployment center. Counts in designated areas will occur without interacting with or disturbing homeless individuals, county officials say.

Visit TinyURL.com/19HomelessCensus to volunteer for the overnight count and TinyURL.com/19YouthCensus to volunteer for the youth count. Email HelpHopeHome@ClarkCountyNV.gov with questions.

The 2018 count found 6,083 people living in shelter or on the streets in Clark County.

