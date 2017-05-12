Volunteers renovate transitional housing for Las Vegas homeless teens

Nock Martinez, left, and Orlando Saavedra paint a house on Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Keller Williams Realty agents and partner businesses renovate eight aging housing units for homeless youth that are part of Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth's, Independent Living Program, and the Emergency Shelter. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Homeless teens walked through the doors of six residences throughout the Las Vegas Valley late Thursday afternoon to discover renovations and updates to the places they currently call home.

The makeovers, which included re-tiled floors, replaced washers, dryers, cabinets and refrigerators, and new bedding, were made possible through the efforts of Keller Williams Realty’s local branch.

The real estate company’s national day of service, known as RED Day for Renew, Energize and Donate, began in 2009, and local branch employees have dedicated their time to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth for the last five years.

This year, nearly all of Keller Williams’ 200-plus employees volunteered their time at eight houses and condos across the valley. Two are emergency shelters for homeless youth, and six are independent living homes for 20 homeless teens in transitional situations.

Lanette Rivera, a communications associate for the homeless youth partnership, said the occupants have to abide by some ground rules to qualify for independent living. Partnership associates known as “house parents” monitor the kids, and most take life skills classes, go to therapy, have jobs and even attend college.

Keller Williams employees arrived at 8 a.m. to begin work at one of those houses in a Las Vegas neighborhood.

Painters coated the house in fresh layers of paint, while volunteers cleaned the kitchen, pulled weeds and brought in new bedding for the three bedrooms.

“Last year when we did this house, I kept looking at the house on the outside, and I’m like, this is our thing. Next year we have to get this house painted,” said Traci Human, a top-producing agent on the agent leadership committee. “The eaves were all peeling.”

Human has been renovating houses through the program for four years and said she particularly enjoys the kids’ reactions. “They are teenagers, and you think that kids don’t usually show that, but they let us know that they really appreciate that,” she said.

Later in the afternoon, sounds from hammering and an electric screwdriver resonated throughout the small house, as volunteers clothed in red shirts and hats chatted happily while munching on pizza.

Patricia Matthew, a team leader with the real estate company, even let her two sons skip school to help out.

“Our office is empty today. Everybody is dedicated to RED Day,” Matthew said.

“It’s definitely a spirit and a culture of giving.” she said of the international company day, which offices in 35 countries observe.

Arash Ghafoori, the homeless youth partnership’s executive director, pointed to Keller Williams’ months of fundraising for renovation supplies and services as the secret to success. “This effort, which all culminates in one day, doesn’t just happen in one day,” he said.

Ghafoori said the renovation was much-needed for those in the transitional living program.

“They are youth and teens and young adults, and at the end of the day, they tend to produce a lot of wear and tear.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_writes on Twitter.