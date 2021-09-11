Volunteers sought for trauma assistance group in Southern Nevada

A local charity that helps trauma victims is seeking volunteers after a record-breaking August.

The Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada, which provides support to those affected by emergency situations, is seeking volunteers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

The Trauma Intervention Program of Southern Nevada, or TIP, responds to scenes at the request of local fire and police departments, the Clark County coroner’s office and several hospitals to help people who have experienced trauma.

In a statement Friday, TIP CEO Jill Roberts said the nonprofit had its busiest month ever in August, with 203 calls.

“On average, TIP volunteers are responding to 6-7 tragic scenes, PER DAY,” Roberts wrote in the statement.

Roberts said she estimates the organization will respond to 2,000 scenes by the end of the year, compared with 1,600 last year.

TIP is looking for volunteers who may be interested in helping the group assist at scenes.

Interested volunteers can apply at tipoflasvegas.org/ volunteer or contact TIP at 702-229-0426.

