Wandering puppy rescued by Nevada Highway Patrol

The puppy is now at The Animal Foundation.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

If you find your neighborhood Nevada Highway Patrol trooper saying, “Who’s a good girl?” to no one in particular, this is the reason.

NHP rescued a puppy on the ramp of U.S. Highway 95 and Valley View on Wednesday, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

#puppyrescue Troopers found this sweet girl walking on the ramp at US95 and Valley View. She was a little afraid but has since calmed down has and has been brought to the @animalfndlv if the owner is not located this sweet girl will be up for adoption. #animalrescue #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/7oXveAqN53 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 12, 2020

The puppy is now at The Animal Foundation. If the owner cannot be located, the puppy will be up for adoption.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.