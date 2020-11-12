49°F
Wandering puppy rescued by Nevada Highway Patrol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2020 - 7:57 pm
 
(Nevada Highway Patrol)
(Nevada Highway Patrol)

If you find your neighborhood Nevada Highway Patrol trooper saying, “Who’s a good girl?” to no one in particular, this is the reason.

NHP rescued a puppy on the ramp of U.S. Highway 95 and Valley View on Wednesday, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

The puppy is now at The Animal Foundation. If the owner cannot be located, the puppy will be up for adoption.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

