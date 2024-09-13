69°F
Want a (poorly) drawn portrait of your pet? Here's how to get one in Las Vegas

The Animal Foundation is selling pet drawings for $20 to raise money for shelter pets. (The Ani ...
The Animal Foundation is selling pet drawings for $20 to raise money for shelter pets. (The Animal Foundation/Instagram)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2024 - 5:32 am
 

The Animal Foundation is selling hand-drawn pet portraits, but they can’t promise you a Picasso-level painting.

For $20, a TAF volunteer “artist” will draw a portrait of your four-legged friend, with all proceeds going toward shelter pets, the foundation said in an Instagram post.

“Sure, a few of our artists are talented, but as you can see, most of them are pretty bad,” the shelter wrote on Instagram.

The shelter described the portraits that have been created so far for as ranging from “magic” to “downright terrifying.”

“Will you get a portrait you can hang on your fridge with pride, or will you accidentally throw it into the trash?” the shelter wrote. “Only one way to find out!”

The Animal Foundation has been experimenting with unique ways to draw people to shelter in recent months, including an “Electric Doggy Carnival” night adoption event, and creating a limited-time program that would give $200 to families who foster a dog for four full weeks.

