Warrant issued for brother cited in fire that killed dogs

One of two brothers cited after 41 dogs died in a fire at their North Las Vegas home now has a warrant out for his arrest.

A dog crosses the street Friday, Feb. 6, 2015, in front of a home where 41 dogs died as the result of a fire on Sept. 29, 2014. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dog crosses the street Friday, Feb. 6, 2015, in front of a home where 41 dogs died as the result of a fire on Sept. 29, 2014. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A home where 41 dogs died as the result of a fire on Sept. 29, 2014, is seen Friday, Feb. 6, 2015. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dog is seen Friday, Feb. 6, 2015, behind a fence at a home where 41 dogs died as the result of a fire on Sept. 29, 2014. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of two brothers cited after 41 dogs died in a fire at their North Las Vegas home now has a warrant out for his arrest.

The brothers, Eric and Albert Maltz, were cited after nearly 100 dogs were discovered at the house — which they were renting from North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron — which caught fire Sept. 28.

Albert Maltz, 52, was cited for having more dogs than the city allows without a permit.

On Thursday, Judge Sean Hoeffgen issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for his arraignment hearing, the city attorney’s office said.

His brother, Eric Maltz, 51, was cited for failing to comply with the city’s spay and neuter law and is scheduled to appear in Hoeffgen’s courtroom today. Both brothers face up to a $1,000 fine or six months in jail if found guilty.

Attempts by the Review-Journal to reach the Maltz brothers by phone were unsuccessful.

Steve Maltz, a third brother who did not live with his two brothers in the 2600 block of Stanley Avenue, told the Review-Journal in September that Eric loved dogs and would pick up strays out of fear that they would be euthanized in a shelter. The situation spun out of control when his brother didn’t have money to get some of the dogs fixed, he said, and they bred.

Barron knew about the animals, Steve Maltz said, but the councilman denied it, saying he thought the brothers had just a few Chihuahuas.

The house, according to Barron, was “unlivable.”

“It was appalling,” Barron said last week after the missed court appearance. Barron said that the backyard was “remarkably free of dog waste” and that he saw no indication from outside the home that the brothers were hoarding the canines.

The brothers were behind on rent, Barron said, and had blocked him from entering during the months leading up to the fire.

But when he saw the inside after the fire, he said, the filth was obvious.

Cockroaches had infested the home, and dog waste was put into trash containers stacked almost to the ceiling, Barron said.

For Barron, who came under fire for renting the home to the Maltz brothers for more than five years, things have settled down.

Barron was not cited for the hoarding and said he is currently in the process of rebuilding the home, which he bought 22 years ago.

After the fire, the city condemned Barron’s house. Four months later, neighbors say a foul odor still wafts from the charred house. Barron said the house needed to be inspected for asbestos before he could begin repairs.

“I want to put it behind me as fast as I can,” Barron said.

But Barron said he learned from the ordeal, and he won’t be handling rental homes himself anymore.

“I’m going to get a property management company in the future,” Barron said.

Of the 54 dogs saved from the fire, 17 were considered adoptable by the the Animal Foundation’s standards. All 17 have been adopted, seven others were euthanized, and the rest were sent to other Las Vegas Valley rescue organizations.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @coltonlochhead on Twitter.