Warrant records show what police found at Las Vegas apartment tied to NYC gunman

This undated image provided by Las Vegas Dept. of Motor Vehicles shows Shane Tamura. (Las Vegas Dept. Motor Vehicles via AP)

Authorities confiscated items including gun paraphernalia and pill bottles from a Las Vegas apartment tied to a gunman who used an AR-15-style rifle to kill four people in Manhattan, according to records made public Friday.

New York police have said that Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old surveillance department employee at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, opened fire in a Park Avenue skyscraper on Monday before turning the gun on himself.

The items confiscated from an apartment at 4505 Paradise Road included a vehicle title, an empty gun case, 9mm ammunition, a bipod for a rifle, pill bottles and a “notebook w/ goodbye note,” according to a warrant return filed Wednesday.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said two groups of NYPD detectives traveled to Las Vegas this week to conduct interviews and execute a search warrant at Tamura’s house.

Clark County District Court records show that the affidavit for the search warrant was filed by the Metropolitan Police Department, but that District Judge Tierra Jones authorized New York Police Department and FBI personnel to be present during the search.

Jones ordered that any property recovered would be transferred to New York police or the FBI.

Records indicate that authorities also searched a locker linked to Tamura in the Paris Las Vegas surveillance room, but did not seize any items.

Tisch said Tamura drove across the country in his Nevada-registered BMW to an office tower that is home to the headquarters of both the NFL and Blackstone, one of the world’s largest investment firms, as well as other tenants.

Authorities have said Tamura purchased the rifle used in the killings from his supervisor at Horseshoe for $1,400. A lawyer for the supervisor said the sale took place about 10 months before the shooting.

The victims of the shooting include NYPD Officer Didarul Islam, Blackstone investment firm executive Wesley LePatner, security officer Aland Etienne and real estate firm worker Julia Hyman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

