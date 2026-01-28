59°F
Watch: British Airways Airbus A350 loses tire after takeoff at Las Vegas airport

In this 2013 AP file photo, British Airways aircraft at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, Jun ...
In this 2013 AP file photo, British Airways aircraft at Le Bourget airport, north of Paris, June 17, 2013. A British Airways passenger jet lost a tire Monday during takeoff from Harry Reid International Airport, according to an airport spokeswoman. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2026 - 4:48 pm
 

A British Airways passenger jet, flight BA274, lost a tire during takeoff from Harry Reid International Airport late Monday night, according to an airport spokeswoman.

A video shared on YouTube from Flightradar24 shows the plane, an Airbus A350-1000 as it taxied and prepared to take off shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.

Just as the aircraft lifts off the runway, sparks can be seen coming from a rear portion of its right-side landing gear, according to the video. About 15 seconds later, as the plane begins to climb, the video shows a wheel falling off the right-side landing gear.

The plane continued to London and landed there safely without incident, said Monika Bertaki, a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas airport, in an email.

The tire was retrieved from the Las Vegas airport’s airfield, Bertaki said. No injuries or damage to property was reported, she said.

A message to British Airways was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

