Water board OKs plan to ban grass in new housing developments

A Southern Nevada water board approved a proposal Monday that will pave the way for banning grass in new housing developments.

A sprinkler is on to water grass at Green Valley Parkway on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern Nevada Water Authority officials will now work with local municipalities to update codes to implement the ban, which applies to all new development aside from schools, parks and cemeteries.

The turf ban comes as officials in Southern Nevada seek new routes to conservation to combat the effects of a shrinking Colorado River.

Decades of drought and overuse of the river have depleted Lake Mead’s water level so much that the federal government declared a water shortage for the reservoir this year.

Existing regulations ban grass in front yards and limit it to 50 percent of a backyard’s area. Residents in existing housing developments will still be able to add grass to backyards as long as the turf installation complies with the 50 percent cap. No resident who already has grass will be forced to remove it.

For decades, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has aggressively pursued the removal of grass in the Las Vegas Valley. Since 1999, the agency has offered homeowners money to swap out turf for desert landscaping, an effort that has converted millions of acres of grass and saved billions of gallons of water.

This year, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a law that bans “nonfunctional” grass in Southern Nevada. The nonfunctional turf, such as grass found in medians and traffic circles, must be removed by the end of 2026.

Water conservation in Southern Nevada depends almost solely on outdoor consumption because nearly every drop used indoors is treated and sent back to Lake Mead for later use. Outdoor irrigation is the largest use of water in Southern Nevada.

