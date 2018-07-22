Water leak closes Wet ‘n’ Wild water park in Las Vegas

Wet ‘n’ Wild was closed Sunday after an undergound water leak, park officials said.

At 10:10 a.m., the water park announced in a tweet that “an unexpected water pipe leak” was affecting the flow of water supply to several attractions inside the park at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, near Warm Springs Road.

“We are working diligently to resolve the issue and appreciate your understanding,” park officials wrote in the tweet.

It was not immediately clear when the park expected to reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Please be advised the park will be closed today 7/22 due to an unexpected water pipe leak below ground affecting the flow of the main incoming water supply necessary to run the attractions. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and appreciate your understanding. — Wet'n'Wild Las Vegas (@Wetnwildlv) July 22, 2018

