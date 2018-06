School is out, the temperatures are rising and water parks are filling up in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas resident Gage Shepherd, 8, runs through a feature at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Javier Rosete holds his five-year-old daughter, Janet, under a water feature at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Gage Shepherd, 8, runs through a feature at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Sarai Fernandez takes a turn on a water slide at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Summerlin resident Erika Harrison, 9, takes a turn on a water slide at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas resident Diego Yasinovsky, 11, takes a turn on a water slide at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Youngsters cannonball into the pool at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Isaiah Sacol shoots water gun while playing with family at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Visitors in the pool at the outdoor water park at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 3, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

School is out, the temperatures are rising and water parks are filling up in the Las Vegas Valley.

On Sunday, visitors to the Desert Breeze Aquatic Center in Las Vegas got a chance to cool off and enjoy the early days of June.

The heat is expected to continue Monday. The forecast high is 107 degrees. The record for June 4 is 109, set two years ago, the weather service said.