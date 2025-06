Fire crews were conducting a water rescue in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon.

Woman accused in hit and run tried to ‘eliminate evidence,’ prosecutor says

‘Shot over $40’: Las Vegas police look for suspect in ATM shooting

Police activity shuts down northbound I-15 near Silverado Ranch

Which parts of 215 Beltway will face lane closures for repaving project?

Fire crews were investigating a possible water rescue incident in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Thursday afternoon.

The incident was being conducted at 7400-7500 Caliche Way near Buffalo Drive, the Las Vegas Fire Department said in an X post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.