54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Weather could impact Thanksgiving travel around Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 5:42 pm
 

With Las Vegas among the top destinations for Thanksgiving travel, a projected weather system moving into Southern Nevada will likely make travel to the area more treacherous.

Heavy Thanksgiving traffic is expected on area roadways beginning Wednesday — coinciding with a winter weather system — and lasting through Sunday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A projected 300,000 visitors are expected to travel to Las Vegas during the holiday, with at least 60 percent of those — or 180,000 – driving.

“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along the Interstate 15 and resort corridor,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “As such, motorists should budget additional travel time to reach their destination while remaining alert to impaired drivers.”

Las Vegas ranks as the fourth most popular Thanksgiving destination in the U.S., up one spot from No. 5 ranking last year, according to AAA Nevada.

The heaviest travel day is expected on Wednesday, as travelers make their way to town ahead of Thanksgiving. But a weather system moving into the area that same day could wreak havoc for those travelers.

Up to a half-inch of rain is possible in the valley between Wednesday and Friday, with snow affecting motorists coming from Southern California and Northern Nevada, according to Chris Outler, National Weather Service meteorologist.

“We have a pretty healthy weather system that will be making its way into the area, so we’re expecting some widespread travel impacts,” Outler said. “There could be some mountain snow, especially on Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass, that’s between Baker, California, and Primm. If you’re traveling up north near Reno, Ely or Elko there will be snow along those routes as well.”

Snow flurries in the valley

No snow is expected to accumulate in the Las Vegas Valley, but light flurries aren’t out of the question.

For motorists traveling between Las Vegas and Pahrump, Mountain Springs is expected to get up to a foot of snow.

“That’s another trouble spot for the upcoming travel week,” Outler said.

Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon are expected to get a heavy dusting this week, Outler said.

“That whole route up to the mountain will be above that snow level, so as you get up toward Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon we’re expecting anywhere between 1-to-2 feet of snow and possibly even more than that,” he said.

Motorists are urged to be extra cautious while driving in winter weather conditions, especially if they aren’t accustomed to such conditions.

“On average, more than 2,000 crashes occur statewide every year due to unsafe driving in snow, ice and other wet conditions, such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or failing to maintain a lane and over correcting,” Illia said. “In winter weather, motorists are reminded to drive slowly for conditions and leave space between their vehicle and others. Wearing a seat belt and focusing on the road are other important driving tips for any type of weather.”

McCarran travel

Those traveling via air are expected to feel the impact of the weather system as well.

Travelers going through McCarran International Airport over the Thanksgiving travel period could see delays at some point, according to Joe Rajchel, airport spokesman.

The airport didn’t have an estimate for the number of passengers expected to pass through McCarran this week, but with Clark County School District students off all week, coupled with an increased number of incoming passengers and the inclement weather, chances for disruptions are good.

“There is always the chance for delays due to weather. With delays though, it is relative to the individual passenger and where they are traveling,” Rajchel said. “If they are headed to a location with inclement weather, they could see a delay. We would recommend passengers monitor the status of their flight — which can be done at www.mccaran.com — or check with their airline if they have any concerns.”

With periods of low clouds and wind also expected, according to the National Weather Service, there’s a good likelihood of at least some delays and even some isolated cancellations this holiday weekend, Outler said.

Roadside assistance increase

An influx of motorists means a spike in drivers experiencing car trouble in the area.

AAA Nevada projects that between Wednesday and Sunday an estimated 3,000 members will make a call for roadside assistance. The top reasons for calls for service include dead batteries, flat tires and vehicle lockouts, AAA said.

Nationwide, more than 368,000 motorists will call AAA for assistance at the roadside this Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA recommends motorists take their vehicles to a trusted repair shop to perform any needed maintenance before heading out on a road trip. Drivers are also asked to slow down and move over for stopped emergency vehicles at the roadside.

“All those extra vehicles on the roads can make them more dangerous. Drive carefully to make it to your destination safely and don’t forget your emergency kit just in case,“ said Sergio Avila, AAA spokesman.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Police investigate hit-and-run on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip near Wynn Main Gate Drive on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Valley may see snow on Thanksgiving week - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Valley could see snow this week as a major winter storm heads toward the Great Basin just in time for Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer, L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed in crash involving semitrailer in North Las Vegas - VIDEO
North Las Vegas police say a speeding driver was killed after he apparently ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer at Losee Road and Cheyenne Avenue, Nov. 22, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man who fatally shot Las Vegas casino executive sentenced - VIDEO
Rachel Lee asked the judge to give Anthony Wrobel, 44, the maximum punishment allowed by law for killing her mother, but added she could not harbor anger and resentment. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police shoot man suspected of shooting another at restaurant - VIDEO
A man shot an employee Wednesday at a restaurant near Warms Springs Road and Marks Street, then was shot by officers, according to the Henderson Police Department. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail in northwest Las Vegas - VIDEO
Small hail was falling in the Centennial Hills area in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two people rescued from Las Vegas Wash - Video
Two people were rescued from the Las Vegas Wash about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as widespread rainfall covered the Las Vegas Valley. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flooding at Linq parking garage - VIDEO
Heavy rain caused flooding at the Linq parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wet and cold weather (for some) in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eric Hagen of Madison, Wis, walked in the rain and cold through the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in shorts and a T-shirt with no umbrella on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Doctor talks about the condition of dog found shot in face - VIDEO
Dr. Ken Sieranski talks about Dudley, the dog found along U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas, on Sunday, Nov. 17. The dog was being treated at The Animal Foundation. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire in Henderson - VIDEO
Crews battle a house fire Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and East Mission Drive in Henderson. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street is getting a new LED sign - VIDEO
The Fremont Street Experience is planning to add an LED sign that pays tribute to downtown Las Vegas’ history. The 430-square-foot sign is set to be built on the east side of Main Street and Fremont Street. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rj Consumer Tips
Financial safety while shopping in-store and online during the holidays.
Thunderbirds get ready for Aviation Nation - VIDEO
The Thunderbirds, based at Nellis Air Force Base, will be among the performers at Aviation Nation 2019 at Nellis this weekend, Nov. 16-18. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Weekend traffic, what you need to know
What you need to know to get around including traffic, events, and alternative routes.
Suspected drunk driver traveling wrong way on I-15 dies in crash - VIDEO
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash happened about 3:30 a.m. when a woman driving a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a Volkswagen was heading the wrong way on northbound Interstate 15, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Family of DUI fatal crash victim speaks out - VIDEO
The wife and children of DUI fatal crash victim Marcial Escobia, 65, of Las Vegas, speak out about the crash that killed a loving father, husband and grandfather. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sheridan Su’s Every Grain Is Now Open
Sheridan Su's latest restaurant, Every Grain, is open for lunch from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
University Center Drive unveiling - VIDEO
Swenson Street has been renamed University Center Drive after a four year effort by UNLV. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Training canine good citizens in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Fox, an enrichment specialist with The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, trains large, high-energy dogs in canine etiquette to boost their chances for adoption. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 dead in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Two people died early Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2019, in a two-vehicle collision on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road. A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI-related charges in connection with the crash, police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coyotes spotted inside a guarded and gated Summerlin community - VIDEO
Coyotes were spotted inside the Summerlin gated community of Queensridge. Residents are said to have seen as many as eight coyotes nearby the developed residential area. Residents said one neighbor's schnauzer was taken by a coyote and later found dead. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm weather in the Las Vegas Valley sticking around - Video
With an area of high pressure staying firm along the West Coast, the mild weather conditions in the Las Vegas Valley will remain for several days. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ethel M Chocolates cactus garden lit for Christmas - Video
The 26th Annual Ethel M Chocolates Cactus Garden Lighting in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. The garden will be open until 10 p.m. daily through the holidays. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween at Poets Walk Henderson - Video
Therapy dogs dress up for a Halloween costume contest at the Poet's Walk Henderson Memory Care facility. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat survives 15-mile commute in car bumper - VIDEO
A Las Vegas Review-Journal employee was surprised to learn she had a passenger during her 15.5-mile commute to the office on a September Sunday. (Tony Morales & James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shortages of OB-GYN doctors in the Las Vegas Valley - Video
Dr. Michael Gardner discusses the shortages of OB-GYN doctors that will happen and what steps are being taken to entice them to come or stay in the Las Vegas area.
Southern Nevada is in a West Nile virus hot zone - VIDEO
Southern Nevada, along with Central Arizona and Southern California, make up a “hot zone” that is reporting the highest number of mosquito-borne West Nile virus cases in the country. The Southern Nevada Health District recently reported 28 cases of West Nile virus in Clark County. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST