Weather, COVID force cancellation, delays of Las Vegas flights

A strong winter storm that hit the eastern United States on Sunday and ongoing staff shortages caused by the surge of COVID-19 were blamed for the disruptions.

Guests in the ticketing area of Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Twenty-one flights into and out of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas were canceled Monday and 17 others delayed after a strong winter storm hit the eastern United States.

Of the canceled flights, seven were originating from Las Vegas, representing about 1 percent of the flights headed out of the city. The remaining 14 cancellations were for flights destined for Las Vegas. The latter represented about 2 percent of the flights coming into the Southern Nevada airport. Over the last 24 hours, 33 flights were canceled at Harry Reid.

Nationally the aviation system continued to struggle with canceled flights, with 1,432 cancellations on Monday, according to the online flight tracking system FlightAware.

The cancellations were blamed both on the COVID-19 omicron surge and winter storm Izzy. The dangerous winter storm brought high winds, ice and snow through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases among Transportation Safety Administration workers at Harry Reid have sharply increased of late after the agency saw only 20 new cases between Sept. 7 and Dec. 7.

The cumulative number of COVID cases at the aitnoted by the TSA jumped from 272 on Dec. 7 to 367 on Friday, representing a 35 percent spike in a little over a month. That dwarfs the 9 percent rise reported between September and early December.

