Website devoted to Nevada all-terrain vehicles set to launch

Owners of dune buggies, snowmobiles and other all-terrain vehicles can access trail maps and registration information from a new website set to launch May 15 by the state and Clark County, officials said Tuesday.

The site, OffRoadNevada.org, will explain the process for registering off-road vehicles, safety tips and information about grant programs that help pay for trail improvements. Information about upcoming state Off-Highway Vehicles Commission meetings and agendas are also posted on the new website.

