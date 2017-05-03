ad-fullscreen
Website devoted to Nevada all-terrain vehicles set to launch

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 6:06 pm
 

Owners of dune buggies, snowmobiles and other all-terrain vehicles can access trail maps and registration information from a new website set to launch May 15 by the state and Clark County, officials said Tuesday.

The site, OffRoadNevada.org, will explain the process for registering off-road vehicles, safety tips and information about grant programs that help pay for trail improvements. Information about upcoming state Off-Highway Vehicles Commission meetings and agendas are also posted on the new website.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

