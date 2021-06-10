Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns rainbow for Pride Month
In celebration of Pride Month, the yellow lights that surround the perimeter of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign have turned the colors of the rainbow.
County Commissioners and representatives from the LGBTQ+ Community Center of Southern Nevada turned on rainbow-colored lights on the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Tuesday in support of Pride Month.
On Wednesday night, groups of tourists and locals stopped by the sign on Las Vegas Boulevard to take photos under the lights.
Celebrating #PRIDE month! Cmsrs. @JustinJonesNV, @CommishMcCurdy and @CommishTick joined @repdinatitus and @thecenterlv in turning the lights on the “Welcome to Las #Vegas” sign rainbow-colored. The #LGBTQ Community Center has been active in So. Nevada for more than 25 years. pic.twitter.com/KuYqBge1va
