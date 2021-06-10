Welcome to Las Vegas sign turns rainbow for Pride Month

In celebration of Pride Month, the yellow lights that surround the perimeter of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign have turned the colors of the rainbow.

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign celebrates Pride Month. (Clark County via Twitter)

County Commissioners and representatives from the LGBTQ+ Community Center of Southern Nevada turned on rainbow-colored lights on the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Tuesday in support of Pride Month.

On Wednesday night, groups of tourists and locals stopped by the sign on Las Vegas Boulevard to take photos under the lights.

