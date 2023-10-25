74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

‘Welcome to Little Ethiopia’: Clark County’s 1st official cultural district inaugurated

Clark County's 1st official cultural district inaugurated
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 7:02 pm
Aster Yoseph pours roasted coffee, prepared in a traditional Ethiopian ceremony, at Lucy Ethiop ...
Aster Yoseph pours roasted coffee, prepared in a traditional Ethiopian ceremony, at Lucy Ethiopian Restaurant, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Designed in the likeness of an iconic Las Vegas symbol, the green, yellow and red sign states: “Welcome to Little Ethiopia.”

Las Vegas Valley’s Ethiopian community on Tuesday celebrated a historic milestone — the inauguration of Clark County’s first official cultural district.

County officials attended a morning ceremony, which was followed by an outdoor festival at Clark High School.

Commissioner Michael Naft helped to unveil a second sign, a brown and white street sign that signals the hub near Decatur Boulevard — between Twain and University avenues — as Little Ethiopia.

The area is an epicenter that houses nearly 80 Ethiopian-owned businesses, where many of the more than 40,000 Ethiopians and Eritreans who call Southern Nevada home tend to congregate.

“I was honored to be part of the Little Ethiopia Cultural District sign unveiling today,” Naft wrote on social media. “It was amazing to see this cultural district designation come to fruition after a years-long effort.”

Las Vegas police Sheriff Kevin McMahill also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. He said that he is “committed to supporting the needs of this growing community,” the department said.

Congresswoman Susie Lee celebrated the designation in a social media post.

“Today we officially welcome Little Ethiopia into the Las Vegas family,” she said. “Let’s celebrate not only the cultural treasures, but also the incredible people who make up this community.”

The effort, approved by the county this year, set the stage for future cultural districts to have their own designations, Girma Zaid, who chaired the project that was launched four years ago by the Ethiopian Community Center of Las Vegas, has said.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Harvey Munford, beloved legislator and educator, dies at 83
Harvey Munford, beloved legislator and educator, dies at 83
2
Teacher gets $150K settlement from CCSD after spat with school board member
Teacher gets $150K settlement from CCSD after spat with school board member
3
Trump to bring campaign to Las Vegas
Trump to bring campaign to Las Vegas
4
Colorado River system safe — for now, say officials
Colorado River system safe — for now, say officials
5
‘Welcome to Little Ethiopia’: Clark County’s 1st official cultural district inaugurated
‘Welcome to Little Ethiopia’: Clark County’s 1st official cultural district inaugurated
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Events to remember 1 Oct. throughout Sunday
Events to remember 1 Oct. throughout Sunday
Coming soon to Las Vegas: Licensed street food vendors
Coming soon to Las Vegas: Licensed street food vendors
‘Still standing’: Historic Westside School celebrates 100 years
‘Still standing’: Historic Westside School celebrates 100 years
‘A little oasis here’: Community gathers to celebrate Nevada’s 40th pride parade
‘A little oasis here’: Community gathers to celebrate Nevada’s 40th pride parade
North Las Vegas councilman appointed to CCSD board of trustees
North Las Vegas councilman appointed to CCSD board of trustees
Henderson council appoints new CCSD trustee
Henderson council appoints new CCSD trustee