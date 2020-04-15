Well-wishers drive by to help Holocaust survivor celebrate 100th birthday

Holocaust survivor Henry Kronberg celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday even though a big party had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.

Henry Kronberg waves to friends stopping by his home to help him celebrate his 100th birthday during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends wave goodbye in the street after wishing Henry Kronberg well, celebrating his 100th birthday outside his home during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Kronberg looks to friends as they sing him "Happy Birthday" while celebrating his 100th birthday outside his home during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Kronberg waves to friends stopping by his home to help him celebrate his 100th birthday during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Kronberg looks to friends stopping by his home to help him celebrate his 100th birthday during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Kronberg, right, waves to friends stopping by his home to help him celebrate his 100th birthday as Dave Lund ties on balloons during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends gather in the street to wish Henry Kronberg well, celebrating his 100th birthday outside his home during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Kronberg looks to friends stopping by his home to help him celebrate his 100th birthday during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henry Kronberg looks to friends stopping by his home to help him celebrate his 100th birthday during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends wave goodbye in the street after wishing Henry Kronberg well, celebrating his 100th birthday outside his home during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Friends drive up to see Henry Kronberg who is celebrating his 100th birthday, people stopping outside his house to wish him well during the novel coronavirus quarantine on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Holocaust survivor Henry Kronberg celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday.

He waved to friends stopping and driving by his Las Vegas home to help him celebrate during the coronavirus quarantine.

“I’m lucky to have lots of good friends to help me celebrate my 100th,” Kronberg said. “I don’t feel any different than if I was 75 or 80.”

Kronberg said they planned a big party last week, but had to cancel because of the virus.

“Maybe we’ll have it when I’m 101, but I can’t invite everybody.”