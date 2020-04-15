Well-wishers drive by to help Holocaust survivor celebrate 100th birthday
Holocaust survivor Henry Kronberg celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday even though a big party had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
He waved to friends stopping and driving by his Las Vegas home to help him celebrate during the coronavirus quarantine.
“I’m lucky to have lots of good friends to help me celebrate my 100th,” Kronberg said. “I don’t feel any different than if I was 75 or 80.”
Kronberg said they planned a big party last week, but had to cancel because of the virus.
“Maybe we’ll have it when I’m 101, but I can’t invite everybody.”