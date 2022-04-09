69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Wellness fair coming Wednesday in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large wellness fair focusing on physical, mental and spiritual well-being — as well as activities for kids — is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas.

“Wednesday Wellness Health Fair” will include blood-pressure checks and cholesterol screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. There will be presentations and vendors.

The event, at 1625 West Carey Ave., will include a food truck sponsored by Desert Winds Hospital.

Reach in Now is sponsoring a DJ, balloon animals and face-painting. NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Southern Nevada is sponsoring coloring activities for kids. Molina Healthcare is sponsoring a magician.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
Student facing attempted murder, sexual assault charges in attack on teacher
2
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
A Las Vegas classic reopens on Fremont Street, with little fanfare
3
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality
4
Pro gambler has bail revoked after tweeting about Resorts World altercation
Pro gambler has bail revoked after tweeting about Resorts World altercation
5
Henderson police say real estate scheme scammed investor of millions
Henderson police say real estate scheme scammed investor of millions
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gov. Steve Sisolak (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Sisolak denies blocking A’s move to Vegas
By / RJ

Gov. Steve Sisolak refuted reports that he is blocking the Oakland Athletics from moving to Southern Nevada because of a request for millions in public subsidies for a ballpark.