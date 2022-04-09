Wellness fair coming Wednesday in Las Vegas

The fair at Pearson Community Center will focus on physical, mental and spiritual well-being. It will also have activities for kids.

Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large wellness fair focusing on physical, mental and spiritual well-being — as well as activities for kids — is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas.

“Wednesday Wellness Health Fair” will include blood-pressure checks and cholesterol screenings, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. There will be presentations and vendors.

The event, at 1625 West Carey Ave., will include a food truck sponsored by Desert Winds Hospital.

Reach in Now is sponsoring a DJ, balloon animals and face-painting. NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) Southern Nevada is sponsoring coloring activities for kids. Molina Healthcare is sponsoring a magician.

