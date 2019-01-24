West Bonanza Road reopens after fire in central Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a two-alarm fire at 835 W. Bonanza Road.
According to a tweet, the fire spread to a large building and fire sprinklers were activated.
Crews knocked down the fire around 5:35 a.m. The buildling is full of smoke and crews are looking for hot spots.
UPDATE: video crews on roof looking for hotspots. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/eZSjbv0iLr
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 24, 2019
It is not know if anyone was injured.
West Bonanza at Martin Luther King Boulevard to H Street has reopened.
North Las Vegas Fire Department is assisting with the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
UPDATE: Fire is OUT, crews checking for hotspots, no injuries #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/bMk4KmqVZH
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 24, 2019