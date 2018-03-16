Local Las Vegas

West Las Vegas crash leaves man fighting for his life

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2018 - 4:44 am
 

A man is fighting for his life after an early Friday accident in west Las Vegas.

The single vehicle crash occurred near 7800 West Sahara Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

A vehicle hit a pole in the center median and the lone occupant in the vehicle was taken to a hospital.

Sahara is closed to both east and west traffic at Buffalo Drive and just west of South Miller Lane.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com.Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

