West Las Vegas crash leaves man fighting for his life

A single-vehicle crash Friday morning on West Sahara Avenue has left one person fighting for his life in a hospital. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man is fighting for his life after an early Friday accident in west Las Vegas.

The single vehicle crash occurred near 7800 West Sahara Ave., according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Daniel Alvarado.

A vehicle hit a pole in the center median and the lone occupant in the vehicle was taken to a hospital.

Sahara is closed to both east and west traffic at Buffalo Drive and just west of South Miller Lane.

