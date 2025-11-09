East Las Vegas hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead
A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Metro said the crash happened in the area of North Nellis Boulevard and East Monroe Avenue.
The area will be closed to traffic for several hours, Metro said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
