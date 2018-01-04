West Las Vegas house fire might have been caused by squatters

No one was injured after a vacant house caught fire Wednesday night in the west valley.

The cause of a Wednesday night fire at 332 View Drive is being investigated, and could be related to squatters. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

The cause of a Wednesday night fire at 332 View Drive is being investigated, and could be related to squatters. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

No one was injured after a vacant house caught fire Wednesday night in the west valley.

The fire was reported by a passerby about 11:15 p.m. at 332 View Drive, near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found smoke and flames showing from the windows of the house, Szymanski said. The fire was under control within about 10 minutes and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Szymanski said it may have been caused by squatters.

About $125,000 in damage was done to the house.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.