West Las Vegas neighborhood without power Sunday morning

More than 8,000 NV Energy customers are without power Sunday morning due to damaged equipment.

NV Energy file photo

As of 10 a.m. the power company reported that about 8,400 customers on the west side of the valley had lost power.

NV Energy expects power will be restored by 12:15 p.m.

