Local Las Vegas

West valley fire leaves 17 displaced

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 4:03 pm
 
Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fire at an apartment complex in the west valley early Thursday damaged three apartments, displacing 17 residents, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Flames erupted at about 12:30 a.m. from a ground air conditioning unit that sat between two buildings in the 9100 block of W. Desert Inn Road, the fire department said.

After crews extinguished the seemingly small fire, they noticed smoke billowing from a second-floor apartment, the fire department said.

In total, three units were affected, but no one was injured. The American Red Cross was assisting five adults and 12 children impacted.

Investigators were probing a possible cause.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

