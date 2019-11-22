West valley home under renovation heavily damaged by fire

The home on the 300 block of Gulf Port Court was undergoing externsive renovations when it caught fire Thursday night.

A home being renovated sustained major fire damage on the 300 block of Gulf Port Court near Decatur and Alta about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A home under renovation sustained extensive fire damage on the 300 block of Gulf Port Court near Decatur and Alta about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Investigators are working to identify the cause of a house fire near Alta and Durango drives Thursday night.

Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said firefighters responded to the 300 block of Gulf Port Court at 9:24 p.m. after neighbors reported smoke was coming from the home.

“On arrival firefighters found smoke coming from the vents on the roof of a tw- story wood frame stucco house,” Szymanski said in a news release. “Firefighters entered the home and found heavy fire conditions on the second floor of the house. It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.”

Szymanski said the home was undergoing a significant renovation “and much of the interior of the house (had) been removed.”

No one was injured. A monetary damage estimate is pending.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.