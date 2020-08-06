Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas cancels Thursday night event

People ride the Lazy River on opening day at Wet 'n' Wild water park in Las Vegas Monday, June 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas has canceled today’s Neon Night event.

According to a statement from the water park, the event “has been canceled following a directive from Clark County officials.

“Local, state and federal public health guidelines and recommendations, including those related to social distancing, determined this event is not currently allowed.”

The park said those who purchased tickets for the event will be contacted and may receive a ticket transfer for park admission on any remaining day of the 2020 season, or the park will “facilitate a refund back to the method of purchase.” The park is at 7705 S. Fort Apache Road.

The park opened June 22. It was originally scheduled to reopen April 4, but the park had to push it back amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For more information, guests should visit wetnwildlasvegas.com.