Wet ‘n’ Wild unveils new name, hiring plans

Boardwalk Bay, left, and the Cowabunga River at the reopening of Cowabunga Bay water park in Henderson, May 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brothers Devin Haney, 14, from left, Brenden Haney, 16, and Jorday Haney ride Desert Racers on opening day at Wet 'n Wild water park in Las Vegas, June 22, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Following an ownership change last year, Wet ‘n’ Wild unveiled its new name and logo Friday.

The waterpark is now Cowabunga Canyon, similar to its now-affiliated park in Henderson, Cowabunga Bay.

Located on Fort Apache Road near Warm Springs Road in the southwest Las Vegas Valley, the newly renamed park opened in 2013. It boasts more than 25 slides and attractions, including the Tornado, a slide that “catapults riders to a zero gravity experience,” according to the park’s Facebook page.

Texas waterpark operator Pyek Group announced in November that it invested in a new partnership that will own Cowabunga Bay and Wet ‘n’ Wild, saying at the time that the latter would reopen as Cowabunga Canyon in 2022.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“It makes sense to create synergy under the same Cowabunga brand since both waterparks will be owned and operated by the same company,” Pyek Group President Evan Barnett said in a news release.

Relive memories of original Wet ‘n Wild on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.