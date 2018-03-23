Wet roads blamed for 4-car crash in southeast Las Vegas

Wet weather might be to blame for a four-vehicle crash early Friday morning in the southeast valley.

Las Vegas police are investigating a four-car accident Friday morning at Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Wet weather might be to blame for a four-vehicle crash early Friday morning in the southeast valley.

The crash was called in just before 2:30 a.m. on Maryland Parkway near Silverado Ranch Boulevard after a driver ran a red light, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Kurt McKenzie.

There were no major injuries, McKenzie said, and no one was hospitalized. Overnight rain in the valley may be a factor in the crash.

Southbound Maryland is blocked off just north of Silverado Ranch while police investigate and clear away debris from the crash.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Maryland Parkway and Silevrado Ranch