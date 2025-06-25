Large Wetlands Park fire expected to be fully contained

The cause of this week’s brush fire was still unknown, an official said.

A plume of smoke rises from a fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park had burned roughly 110 acres at noon on Wednesday, with 20 percent containment, according to updated metrics provided by Clark County.

That’s a 10-acre increase from Tuesday’s estimate of 100 acres.

“The number provided today is a better number based on mapping done by the (U.S. Bureau of Land Management) today,” said Stacey Welling, Clark County public information officer, in an email.

Firefighting crews and other involved parties aimed to reach “full containment on the fire by the end of the day,” Welling said.

The fire broke out Tuesday, with dark smoke visible across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Clark County Wetlands Park is 2,900 acres large and located just north of Henderson. Visitors can go on guided walks or participate in a number of art classes at the park, according to Clark County’s website.

At least three Wetlands fires took place previously this year. Blazes at the park occurred in March, April and earlier in June. But this was by far the largest fire. The second largest was the March blaze, which covered an estimated 34 acres.

The cause of this week’s brush fire was still unknown, Welling said. March’s fire was likely “human-caused,” according to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

“The public is reminded that no open flames, off-roading, target shooting, or fireworks are allowed in any Clark County parks,” Welling said.

Contact Finnegan Belleau at fbelleau@reviewjournal.com.