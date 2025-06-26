Wetlands Park fire nears full containment

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management expects to have the fire completely contained by Thursday afternoon.

A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A brush fire that broke out this week at Clark County Wetlands Park is estimated to be 95 percent contained, officials said Thursday.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is continuously working to put out hot spots, according to a news release. Officials expect the fire to be completely contained by Thursday afternoon.

The fire is estimated to have burned 110 acres of park land.

The cause of the fire remained unknown as of Thursday morning, which is common for brush fires, said Clark County public information officer Stacey Welling.

“Generally, fires in an area like this that aren’t caused by lightning are typically human caused,” she said in an email.

Southern Nevada experienced a mild winter and had spring rain, which made conditions ripe for dry brush at risk of burning, the email stated. Wetlands Park and other areas in the region are susceptible to similar fires during the fire season. Wildland fire season runs from May to October.

Clark County Parks do not allow open flames, off-roading, target shooting or fireworks to prevent wildfires, Welling said. Additionally, the county recommends clearing dead vegetation, properly disposing of materials that can start fires such as cigarette butts and following fire and firework regulations.

From Saturday to July 4, Clark County will only allow “safe and sane” fireworks sold from licensed stands. Public lands, like Wetlands Park, do not allow fireworks.

With the fire nearly fully contained, Wetlands Park is expected to host its Discovery Day on Saturday. The free event at The Wetlands Park Nature Center will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with crafts, games and live animal encounters.

