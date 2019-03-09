Wetlands Park invites public to celebrate Migratory Bird Day

Visitors to Clark County Wetlands Park enjoy a bird walk. (Clark County)

Clark County Wetlands Park plans to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day on March 16, inviting the public to the county’s most rustic park for free and family-friendly activities.

The celebration, in conjunction with community partners, is scheduled 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park’s nature center, located at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane about 1 mile east of Boulder Highway off Tropicana Avenue.

Activities will include bird walks and discovery stations. The event is in its sixth year locally.

Wetlands Park serves as an oasis for migrating birds by virtue of the Las Vegas Wash flowing through the park to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Call the park at 702-455-7522 for more information.

