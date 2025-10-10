‘What a wonderful day’: Las Vegas now has a Filipino cultural district

Rozita V. Lee, who led an effort to establish Filipino Town, declared that it was a wonderful day for Filipinos in Las Vegas.

Filipinos are recognized for their efforts as Clark County celebrates the sign unveiling for the Filipino Town cultural district at the Boulevard Mall on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After she was introduced with a standing ovation, the woman who led the effort to establish a Filipino cultural district in Clark County stood proudly.

“What a wonderful day this is for all Filipinos, not only here in Las Vegas, but worldwide!” said Rozita V. Lee.

Lee was addressing a large crowd gathered Thursday at the Boulevard Mall for the formal inauguration of Filipino Town, which was attended by dignitaries including elected officials from across the U.S. and a senator from the Philippines.

Hundreds of other revelers, many in traditional Pinoy clothing, showed up for the occasion.

The 1.2-mile cultural district is on Maryland Parkway between Desert Inn and Flamingo roads. It’s anchored by the mall and the adjacent Seafood City Supermarket, an area where local Filipinos congregate to shop, eat and buy ingredients that shape their native country’s dishes.

Clark County Commissioners approved the designation in April. It’s the second such cultural district in Clark County, and follows the 2023 designation of Little Ethiopia.

‘Go and get it’

“When we had that opportunity here in Las Vegas to have a Filipino Town designation, heavenly father said, ‘go and get it,’” Lee said.

More than 50 local Filipino-centered communities collaborated in the effort.

The campaign was guided by County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom, who received some of the loudest cheers Thursday.

“Today we all are Filipinos, including me,” Segerblom said. “This has been a work of love by everybody,” he added.

Segerblom said that the celebration was “just the beginning,” noting that neighborhood revitalization will follow.

“We’re going to celebrate Filipino culture forever,” he said.

Festive event

The ceremony began with a presentation of colors of flags from several U.S. military branches. A singer belted out the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the Philippines anthem.

Lee and Segerblom unveiled a street sign that will mark the district.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nevada, presented a certificate celebrating the historic occasion.

“What a perfect place to have Filipino Town,” Titus said.

She highlighted contributions from Nevada Filipinos, who she said were the fastest growing Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the state.

“Your presence is felt in our economy, in our culture, in our education, in our arts all across the community,” Titus said.

Nevada Assemblywoman Erica Mosca, the first state legislator of Filipino descent in Nevada’s history, presented the elected officials in attendance.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert is also the first Filipino to serve in her position.

“I’m very pleased to see the diversity here this morning,” she said. “Thank you for coming out today to celebrate another milestone in Southern Nevada, and I’m honored to be here, excited to share all of this with our students, teachers and the entire community moving forward.”

