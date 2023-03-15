66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

What are Nevada’s most popular dog names? Here’s the list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2023 - 12:37 pm
 
Updated March 15, 2023 - 12:42 pm
Stitches, a foster dog from PAWsitive Difference in Las Vegas, sits under the PAWsitive Differe ...
Stitches, a foster dog from PAWsitive Difference in Las Vegas, sits under the PAWsitive Difference tent at Camp Bow Wow's second annual #GiveAFetch campaign in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What are the most popular names for Nevadans’ four-legged friends?

Doggie day care company Camp Bow Wow’s database of nearly 400,000 dogs across the country showed Bella is the most popular dog name in the Silver State.

Other top dog names in Nevada are:

2. Lucy

3. Luna

4. Charlie

5. Daisy

Nationwide, the top dog name is Luna, followed by Bella and Charlie.

Erin Askeland, an animal health and behavioral expert at Camp Bow Wow, recommends using a short name for a dog to get its attention.

“A good rule of thumb is to stick to two syllables and avoid names that could sound like commands,” Askeland said in a news release. “For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like ’stay’ to a dog.”

Camp Bow Wow has three locations in the Las Vegas Valley, with day care facilities in Summerlin, Henderson and Spring Valley.

MOST READ
1
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
Biden to talk about lowering drug costs at UNLV event
2
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
Caesars Palace to demolish rotunda along Strip
3
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
Prepare for traffic delays when Biden visits Vegas on Tuesday
4
There was a definite disconnect between Darren Waller, Raiders
There was a definite disconnect between Darren Waller, Raiders
5
Durango Resort reveals high-end Mexican restaurant, lavish pool
Durango Resort reveals high-end Mexican restaurant, lavish pool
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Lookback: TWA plane bombed at McCarran International Airport
Lookback: TWA plane bombed at McCarran International Airport
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
7 women who changed Nevada history
7 women who changed Nevada history
Look back at the first presidential visit to Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Look back at the first presidential visit to Las Vegas — PHOTOS