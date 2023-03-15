What are Nevada’s most popular dog names? Here’s the list

Dog day care provider Camp Bow Wow revealed its lists of the most common dog names in Nevada and across the United States.

Stitches, a foster dog from PAWsitive Difference in Las Vegas, sits under the PAWsitive Difference tent at Camp Bow Wow's second annual #GiveAFetch campaign in Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What are the most popular names for Nevadans’ four-legged friends?

Doggie day care company Camp Bow Wow’s database of nearly 400,000 dogs across the country showed Bella is the most popular dog name in the Silver State.

Other top dog names in Nevada are:

2. Lucy

3. Luna

4. Charlie

5. Daisy

Nationwide, the top dog name is Luna, followed by Bella and Charlie.

Erin Askeland, an animal health and behavioral expert at Camp Bow Wow, recommends using a short name for a dog to get its attention.

“A good rule of thumb is to stick to two syllables and avoid names that could sound like commands,” Askeland said in a news release. “For example, Clay is a cute name, but it may sound like ’stay’ to a dog.”

Camp Bow Wow has three locations in the Las Vegas Valley, with day care facilities in Summerlin, Henderson and Spring Valley.