What do you need to prepare for an emergency at home?

Life-and-death emergencies, such as flooding, earthquakes and mass power outages, can afflict the Las Vegas Valley with little to no warning.

Are you and your loved ones prepared?

While September is recognized as “National Preparedness Month,” it’s never too late to formulate a plan.

The Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County provided the following tips for residents to stay ahead of unforeseen circumstances, which also include “intentional acts” and infectious diseases.

‘Disaster plan’

Experts recommend residents to formulate a plan they check on a couple of times a year.

It includes establishing escape routes, saving emergency contacts and stocking up with “essential supplies” to include water, food, first-aid kits, a battery-operated radio and changes of clothes.

The stock should last for at least three days and essentials can be stored in a large, moveable garbage can.

Households with persons with disabilities should consider the additional challenges.

And don’t forget about your pets’ needs, health officials said. Experts recommend you have recent pictures of them, food, water, a crate, a leash, medications and veterinary records.

The Heath District has expansive plans, including printable guides on its website.

There’s also a Southern Nevada mobile application that lets people share their whereabouts to emergency contacts, and allows people to find emergency shelters, evacuation routes and news and weather updates.

“Fires, floods and other emergencies are unpredictable by nature, but there are some basic steps people can take to help themselves in any emergency situation,” Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Billy Samuels said in a release.

