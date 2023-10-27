What does Bugsy Siegel’s toilet have to do with Nevada Day?

Dr. Lonnie Hammargren stands in his back yard with some of his treasures. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren sit next to a space capsule mockup in his backyard on July 17, 2009, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren stands near a new "Night at the Musuem 2" display inside a movie tribute room in his southeast Las Vegas home on Oct. 13, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Old Las Vegas casino signs, props and even a stylized spaceship mock-up, which is part of an international space station model being build, is shown in backyard of Lonnie Hammargren June 19, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren sits in his backyard on the step of a vintage car that once belonged to actor-comedian Redd Foxx June 19, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren sits on the edge of his iron lung equipped sarcophagus located in a chamber below his Las Vegas home Tuesday, March 20, 2007. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren gets a kick out of friends sitting in the newest addition to his house, a piece of the Stratosphere coaster, during a yard sale on Saturday, June 17, 2006. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren sits on a small catamaran that is supposed to represent the Hughes Glomar Explorer, next to a toilet that Hammargren claims came from the Howard Hughes suite at the recently closed Frontier hotel-casino Thursday, Oct. 25, 2007, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People tour the radically eclectic home/museum of Lonnie Hammargren during the 16th annual open house Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren's collection of hats are displayed during a tour of his Las Vegas home at 4300 Ridgercrest Drive, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lonnie Hammargren's collection at his Las Vegas home at 4300 Ridgercrest Drive, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It was a Nevada Day tradition for more than two decades.

Each year on the date, or thereabouts, when Nevadans celebrate our statehood, neurosurgeon and former two-time lieutenant governor Dr. Lonnie Hammargren would open his home to the public. It was the one time each year that he showed off the spoils of his decades of collecting — some neighbors would say hoarding — pretty much anything that caught his eye. The celebrations were part Willy Wonka, part Fred Sanford.

“It makes me unique in the whole world,” he once told us about his collection of thousands upon thousands of items. “Nobody has done what I’ve done.”

Hammargren moved into a home near East Flamingo and Sandhill roads in 1971, and his obsession eventually overtook the two houses north of it. Together, the properties were known by a variety of names, including Castillo del Sol, the House of Hammargren and The Hammargren Home of Nevada History. It also was deemed The Principality of Paradise, a sort of micronation, and Hammargren would hand out coins with his face on them. In 1997, Review-Journal readers bestowed upon it the title of “worst eyesore.”

Over the years, locals would come to gawk at his remnants of casino history, including part of the Stratosphere roller coaster, a pink egg-shaped doorway from a Liberace show, seats from the motion simulator ride at “Star Trek: The Experience,” the time machine from the MGM Grand show “EFX” and signs from the Boardwalk, Castaways, Hacienda and Showboat, among a dizzying array of others.

“I’ve got the largest collection of Russian space art in the world,” Hammargren told us in 2012. That was displayed proudly, as was his Apollo space capsule.

Other highlights that barely scratched the surface of his lifelong haul included a replica of the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, a 36-foot Venetian gondola that may have been the oldest in the world and Bugsy Siegel’s toilet.

Tours sadly came to an end in 2017, when Hammargren lost the original home with its planetarium and underground room resembling an ancient Egyptian tomb where he hoped to be buried, to foreclosure.

Today marks the first Nevada Day since his death on June 13.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.