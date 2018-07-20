What to do in Las Vegas this weekend — Jul. 20-22

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is giving a whole new meaning to Fridays by celebrating free fry-days.

Free Fry-day

Fast-food giant McDonald’s is giving a whole new meaning to Fridays by celebrating free fry-days.

McDonald’s is offering customers a free medium French fry every Friday for the rest of the year.

According to Fox Business, in addition to making a $1 purchase, customers need to download and register on the McDonald’s app in order to take advantage of the deal. Read more about Fry-day.

Feast Buffet at Palace Station

The new Feast Buffet at Palace Station began serving customers Tuesday, three days earlier than expected. Breakfast, lunch and dinner options range from pizzas, pancake poppers and stuffed crescent rolls to Asian noodle salads, pork belly and spam fried rice. Desserts include sweet treats such as s’mores bites, doughnut ice cream sandwiches, caramel and candy apples, funnel cake and gelato.

Logic

In the past year, Logic has released two No. 1 albums (2017 studio record “Everybody” and this year’s “Bobby Tarantino II” mixtape), graduated to headlining arenas and amphitheaters and turned in a much-buzzed-about performance at January’s Grammy Awards with an emotionally wrenching take on his suicide awareness song, “1-800-273-8255.” You can see Logic at 7 p.m. on Saturday on Park Theater at Park MGM. Read more about Logic.

Free concerts

Eddie Money and Jefferson Starship will perform free shows on two different stages Saturday night at the Fremont Street Experience. The Starship will kick things off at 7:30 p.m. on the 1st Street Stage, with Money playing a 9 p.m. set on the 3rd Street Stage.

Donny Nova Band

The Broadway musical “Bandstand” was written by Las Vegans Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor. “Bandstand” closed last September but the band reunited for three return performances. Technically, the Donny Nova Band doesn’t exist — except in “Bandstand.” Yet the performers who played those “Bandstand” roles on Broadway are still playing them during nightclub dates on the road. See the Donny Nova Band at 6 and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at The Smith Center. Read more about “Bandstand.”

‘Folkloreada Las Vegas’

Celebrating its first anniversary, Grupo Folklorico Libertad de Las Vegas welcomes more than a hundred dancers from Nevada, California and Mexico for a folklorico festival at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. For tickets ($12 in advance, $14 on the day of the show), visit parksreg.clarkcountynv.gov.

“Polyhedral”

The exhibition, “Polyhedral,” runs through Sept. 15 at The Studio at Sahara West Library. Artist Jerry Misko says the paintings are an extension of previous pieces he has done that incorporate those fried-egg-like flashes of color surrounded by concentric rings. “Polyhedral” takes those notions further by creating images on the basis of rolls of polyhedral dice. You can see the artworks from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. on Friday-Sunday at Sahara West Library. Find out more about “Polyhedral.”