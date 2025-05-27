What’s the deal with all the Cabbage Patch Kids billboards in Las Vegas?

It’s not often that you see advertising billboards go up around town to promote products that were in their heyday over 40 years ago. However, that is exactly what has happened recently in Las Vegas.

A billboard advertising the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls is seen in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A billboard advertising the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls is seen in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 25, 2025. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s not often that you see advertising billboards go up around town to promote products that were in their heyday over 40 years ago. However, that is exactly what has happened recently in Las Vegas.

Within the last couple of weeks, residents across the valley have taken to social media to share their confusion about billboards promoting Cabbage Patch Kids dolls, which many will recall were the “it” toy to have in the 1980s.

“Did the Cabbage Patch dolls get a Vegas residency and nobody let me know? Because suddenly, they are absolutely everywhere,” said TikToker neoncitywalker.

Unfortunately, we won’t be seeing the Cabbage Patch Kids take over any Las Vegas theaters anytime soon.

In a letter to the Review-Journal, Cabbage Patch Kids creator Xavier Roberts said the company was “thrilled” to hear that the billboards have sparked conversation. Adding, “That’s exactly the kind of joyful curiosity we were hoping to inspire.”

In the letter, Roberts confirmed that the billboards, which have seemingly been spotted all over the valley, are part of a “special campaign tied to the International Licensing Expo taking place in Las Vegas.”

“Las Vegas holds a very special place in the heart of Cabbage Patch Kids. Over 45 years ago, we got our early start at the gift shows in Las Vegas, and it’s incredible to see how far the city—and our little kids—have come since then. Vegas is an international crossroads and a vibrant, high-energy showcase for brands, making it a perfect backdrop to celebrate our legacy and future,” Roberts said.

The company confirmed that the billboard campaign has been focused in Las Vegas. However, they are “always looking at new ways to bring the magic of BabyLand General and the Cabbage Patch Kids to more people—perhaps even through pop-ups or retail installations.”