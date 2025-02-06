When did Las Vegas become a city?

Las Vegas was established as a railroad town after the completion of the San Pedro, Los Angeles and Salt Lake Railroad which linked Southern California with Salt Lake City.

The city of Las Vegas has two important dates in the beginning of its history: 1905 and 1911.

On May 15, 1905, according to the city’s website, 110 acres between Stewart Avenue to the north, Garces Avenue to the south, Main Street to the west and Fifth Street (which is now Las Vegas Boulevard) to the east were part of a two-day auction by the railroad company Union Pacific. The land auction made the desert settlement into a town.

Bob Stoldal, the chair of the city of Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission, clarified there were actually two parties involved in the original sale.

“The railroad between LA and Salt Lake City was built and owned by Montana Senator William Clark and the Union Pacific Railroad. Each owned half,” he said. “In early 1905, they created the Las Vegas Land and Water Company, which in turn promising a water system, paved streets, meaning at the time level and oiled, and put on the May 15-16 auction of lots, and sale of lots.”

He said the auction actually occured over two days.

“The auction part was short, as it was hot, and most of the bidders were after the lots along Fremont, Main and First and Second Street north and south. Most of the lots in the unincorporated town did not sell over the two days, but, most of the initially important real estate did sell.”

Las Vegas was thus established as a railroad town after the completion of the San Pedro, Los Angeles and Salt Lake Railroad which linked Southern California with Salt Lake City. The availability of water made Las Vegas an “ideal refueling point and rest stop,” according to the city’s archival website.

“And yes, it was water, but also the climate,” added Stoldal. “Hot summers yes, but most of the year was mild, compared to places south of Las Vegas and north of Las Vegas, plus we are about halfway between LA and Salt Lake City, but it was also the water.”

Another key day, said Stoldal, was in 1909 when Clark County was created and the town of Las Vegas became the seat of county government.

There was also a second townsite with lots that were put up for sale in January 1905 by J. T. McWilliams and this site west of the railroad tracks is now part of what is called the Historic Westside.

Then on June 1, 1911, Las Vegas was incorporated as voters in the unincorporated township went to the polls and voted on the issue of incorporation. The results were 168 in favor of incorporation and 57 opposed.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.