Local Las Vegas

When is the best time to get married in Vegas? The answers may surprise you

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2023 - 6:01 am
 
Updated August 25, 2023 - 1:24 pm
Newlyweds Mayra Ramos and Oscar Zuniga, in a white hat, pose with mariachis the day of their we ...
Newlyweds Mayra Ramos and Oscar Zuniga, in a white hat, pose with mariachis the day of their wedding April 23, 2022. (Courtesy/Mayra Ramos).
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohi ...
New Orleans Saints fan Briana McAllister and Kansas City Chiefs fan Toby Kostner, of Perry, Ohio, react during their wedding ceremony onstage during the third day of the NFL draft on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. The two got engaged onstage at the 2021 draft in Cleveland. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
TJ Lehberger and Kendra Swy, of Michigan, have their first dance to "Viva Las Vegas," ...
TJ Lehberger and Kendra Swy, of Michigan, have their first dance to "Viva Las Vegas," sung by Elvis impersonator Tim Ritchey, at the Little Vegas Chapel on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Michiganders were one of 36 couples to be married on Saturday at their venue. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Morgan Sheets and Kyle Kingdon, of Illinois, laugh while being photographed after their wedding ...
Morgan Sheets and Kyle Kingdon, of Illinois, laugh while being photographed after their wedding at the Crimson in Bloom pop-up by Cactus Collective Weddings at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. The couple is one of more than 1,000 expected to marry on Saturday in Southern Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Michael Durham and Khiana Allen, of Texas, are photographed after getting married at the Little ...
Michael Durham and Khiana Allen, of Texas, are photographed after getting married at the Little Vegas Chapel on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. җe like the countdown date,ӠAllen said about marrying on the date 4.3.21. ҉tճ our countdown to forever.Ӡ (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Every year thousands of people flock to the “wedding capital of the world” to get hitched.

But whether the wedding is officiated by Elvis or in the picturesque landscapes of Red Rock, when is the most popular time of the year to get married in Las Vegas? The answers might surprise you.

Clark County wedding records show that every day in Southern Nevada, anywhere between 158 and 240 couples get married. So far in 2023, more than 41,000 couples were married.

Here were the most popular months to get married from 2019-2022, according to data from Clark County.

1. October

With the temperatures starting to drop from a typically blazing hot summer, fall is a great time to get married in the valley, especially outdoors. Since 2019, more than 28,000 couples have gotten hitched in October.

2. November

More than 26,000 couples have said “I do” in Clark County during November since 2019. Like October, November is a great month for wedding parties to coordinate their dresses and suits with the fall colors.

3. September

While warm temperatures are usually still lingering from the summer heat, couples can find reprieve up in Mount Charleston or one of the many resorts and casinos that offer wedding packages.

From 2019-2022, more than 25,000 couples got hitched in the valley in September.

4. August

Over the last five years or so, more than 23,000 couples have come to Vegas to get married in August.

5. July

With the heat skyrocketing in July, it might come as a surprise that this is when many people like to tie the knot. More than 23,000, in fact.

But that’s where Nevada’s many indoor wedding venues come in handy, from the Little Vegas Chapel to Taco Bell’s wedding chapel on the Strip.

Honorable mention

April and May both consistently do well in the number of couples getting married. However, their numbers were greatly impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2022, only 226 couples got married in the valley, a sharp contrast to April 2022, when more than 6,700 couples were married.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

