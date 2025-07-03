When will power be fully restored in wake of Las Vegas windstorms?

A stretch of Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas remains closed Thursday morning, and more than 1,000 customers were still without power in the wake of damaging windstorms.

Workers clean up storm damage Wednesday, July 2, 2025, on Tropicana Avenue between McLeod Drive and Pecos Road in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A nearly 1.5-mile stretch of East Tropicana Avenue remains closed and more than 1,000 customers are still without power this morning in the wake of Tuesday’s damaging windstorms.

Tuesday’s storms brought 70 mph winds that uprooted trees, tore down stoplights and trapped people in vehicles. That afternoon, 30,000 customers lost power, and more than 60 damaged poles needed replacement, according to NV Energy news releases.

No timeline has been announced for reopening Tropicana between South Topaz Street and South Sandhill Road.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, 1,164 customers were still without power, NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said.

NV Energy crews are still repairing two main areas. Crews worked overnight on a stretch of Jones Boulevard, and power is expected to be restored there late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

Affected areas along East Tropicana Avenue had more extensive damage, Delaney said. Some customers will begin gaining power late Thursday night and throughout the early morning on Friday, she added.

NV Energy expects full restoration around 2 p.m. Friday but advises residents to be prepared for an extended outage, according to a news release sent Thursday morning.

Cox reported that its service was also affected by the scope and severity of downed utility poles and lines. A spokesperson said the cable company’s crews can begin work repairing and restoring service once utility poles are replaced and power is restored.

The emergency shelter at the Las Vegas Convention Center remains open for affected residents. Transportation is available through the Regional Transportation Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

