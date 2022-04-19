Which Las Vegas transportation providers no longer require a mask?

Many Las Vegas transportation providers will no longer require a face covering after a federal judge voided the mask mandate on airlines and public transportation.

From airports to ride hailing services, masks are now optional for riders following the judge’s ruling Monday.

Here is an update to different transportation-related masks regulations.

Aviation

Harry Reid International Airport is following the Transportation Security Administration’s guidance, as it has throughout the pandemic, and is no longer requiring masks to be worn in its terminals.

Masks are also not required at Reid airport’s rental car center or on shuttle buses.

“Those were part of the TSA Security Directive that the TSA announced it is no longer enforcing,” said airport spokesman Joe Rajchel.

Many of the major airlines including Las Vegas’ busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines, also removed mask requirements for travelers.

Ride hailing

Ride hailing giants Uber and Lyft have both removed mask requirements for riders and drivers.

Both companies released statements noting their mask requirement changes and said riders can cancel rides if they aren’t comfortable riding in a vehicle in which either the operator or passenger declines to wear a mask.

“Masks are now optional while riding or driving with Lyft,” a Lyft spokesperson said in a statement. “We know that everyone has different comfort levels, and anyone who wants to continue wearing a mask is encouraged to do so. As always, drivers or riders can decline to accept or cancel any ride they don’t wish to take.”

Despite not requiring masks, Uber asked riders to not sit in the front seat of vehicles during rides unless it is necessary.

“Riders will no longer be required to sit in the back seat,” Uber said in a statement. “However, to give your driver some space, we ask that you use the front seat only if you need it due to the size of your group.”

Taxis

As of Tuesday morning, the Nevada Taxicab Authority has yet to update its mask policy for drivers and passengers in taxicabs in the Las Vegas area.

Public buses

As of Tuesday morning, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has yet to update its mask policy on its bus and paratransit services.

Monorail

Passengers who opt to take the Las Vegas Monorail will no longer be required to wear masks on board. The nearly 4-mile system makes stops at multiple resorts and the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Monorail staff and customers may now choose whether they want to wear a mask on the Las Vegas Monorail,” Ingrid Reisman, LVCVA vice president of marketing, said in statement. “We continue to provide hand sanitizer on stations and offer electronic ticketing for touchless access to the Monorail.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

