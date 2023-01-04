52°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Las Vegas

Widespread Cox internet outage knocks many Las Vegas Valley residents offline

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2023 - 11:57 am
 
A sign for Cox Communications located on North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 29, 20 ...
A sign for Cox Communications located on North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cox Communications customers were experiencing a wide-spread internet outage Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

Many Las Vegas area residents took to Twitter noting their outage, which included users from most areas of the valley.

“Cox internet in Vegas crashing the week of CES,” Twitter user Joseph Gumalo tweeted. “Hate to see it.”

Southern Nevada’s largest internet supplier confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal via Twitter direct message that there was an outage in the area.

“We do not currently have an estimated time of repair from the technicians working to restore the service,” Cox Communications Care Twitter account said. “Please know that our technicians are working to restore service as soon as possible.”

Some Twitter users reported that their services were restored around 11:30 a.m., with some noting they were without internet for almost two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
David Carr passionately defends brother on NFL Network
2
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
MSG Sphere’s opening, return of Garth Brooks will light up 2023
3
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler removed from Power of Love marketing
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler removed from Power of Love marketing
4
Will Tom Brady replace Derek Carr as Raiders QB next season?
Will Tom Brady replace Derek Carr as Raiders QB next season?
5
Ex-Las Vegas police officer sentenced to prison for 1997 killing
Ex-Las Vegas police officer sentenced to prison for 1997 killing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
RTC celebrates 30 years, looks ahead to Maryland Parkway project
RTC celebrates 30 years, looks ahead to Maryland Parkway project
Las Vegas Valley average gas price falls below $4
Las Vegas Valley average gas price falls below $4
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
Las Vegas street set to be renamed after Liberace
Las Vegas street set to be renamed after Liberace
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
‘Dropicana’ to bring traffic headaches to I-15, Tropicana
To prevent DUI, Lyft offering $5 discount codes
To prevent DUI, Lyft offering $5 discount codes