Widespread Cox internet outage knocks many Las Vegas Valley residents offline

Cox Communications customers are experiencing a wide-spread internet outage Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

A sign for Cox Communications located on North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cox Communications customers were experiencing a wide-spread internet outage Wednesday morning in the Las Vegas Valley.

Many Las Vegas area residents took to Twitter noting their outage, which included users from most areas of the valley.

“Cox internet in Vegas crashing the week of CES,” Twitter user Joseph Gumalo tweeted. “Hate to see it.”

Southern Nevada’s largest internet supplier confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal via Twitter direct message that there was an outage in the area.

“We do not currently have an estimated time of repair from the technicians working to restore the service,” Cox Communications Care Twitter account said. “Please know that our technicians are working to restore service as soon as possible.”

Some Twitter users reported that their services were restored around 11:30 a.m., with some noting they were without internet for almost two hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.