Wife, mother, educator, politician Lois Tarkanian dies

Lois Tarkanian, a member of City Council, hands out a backpack to children during the Rotary Park Rededication and back-to-school fair on Aug. 11, 2011 in Las Vegas. The event was sponsored by the City of Las Vegas and Believers in Christ Ministries, and featured several vendors and a free movie in the park.

Lois Tarkanian, the wife of UNLV’s most famous basketball coach who also carved out her own identity in education, politics and community service, died Monday morning, according to family and officials.

She most recently was elected to the Nevada Board of Regents in 2020. Tarkanian previously held elected positions on the Las Vegas City Council for 14 years and the Clark County School District Board of Trustees for 12 years.

She received numerous community-based awards, and Tarkanian Middle School opened in 2006 as a honor to her and her husband, late Rebels coach Jerry Tarkanian.

“Dr. Lois Tarkanian was a passionate and tireless champion for education at every level throughout her remarkable life,” the Nevada System of Higher Education wrote in a statement.

“(NSHE) is honored to have benefited from her dedicated service as a member of the NSHE Board of Regents, where her leadership and commitment to higher education enriched the Silver State.”

NSHE added: “While her family name is widely celebrated for its connection to UNLV, Dr. Tarkanian’s legacy extends far beyond, leaving a lasting impact on education and shaping the futures of Nevada students for generations to come. The Nevada System of Higher Education mourns Dr. Tarkanian’s passing and extends heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Tarkanian often was overshadowed by her husband, who she followed as his coaching career progressed but still created her own path. When Jerry Tarkanian died in 2015, the couple had been married for nearly 60 years.

“Jerry has been in fragile health since 2009,” Lois Tarkanian said in a statement at the time. “He fought his health problems with the same tenacity he showed throughout his life. … Our hearts are broken but filled with incredible memories.”

Education was a lifelong passion for Lois Tarkanian. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education, a master’s in speech and hearing, and a doctorate in leadership and human behavior.

Tarkanian began her career as a first-grade teacher and went on to become a speech pathologist and administrator. She also taught at Community College of Southern Nevada (later renamed the College of Southern Nevada) and various California universities.

She co-founded and served on the board of the Public Education Foundation. Tarkanian also was a board member for FACT-Family and Child Treatment Center for Abused Children, Oralingua School for the Hearing Impaired, Nevada PEP (Professionals Empowering Parents) and EMERGE Nevada, which mentors potential future women leaders. She also was chairwoman of the Advisory Committee for the Teacher Education Academy at Clark High School.

Oralingua is a private day school in California that Tarkanian founded for deaf children. She also was behind creating a program for deaf children at CSN’s preschool lab.

Tarkanian, a Democrat, entered politics in 1988 when she ran for the Clark County school board, easily defeating former board member Helen Cannon. That began a 12-year tenure on the board, including service as its president.

After three successful election runs, Tarkanian campaigned in 2000 for a Clark County Commission seat. Her winning streak, however, ended in a 546-vote loss to Chip Maxfield.

In 2005, she challenged Las Vegas Councilwoman Janet Moncrief in a recall election. Tarkanian beat Moncrief, who had been on the job only 19 months, and fellow challenger Vicki Quinn. Tarkanian won by 810 votes.

She rose to mayor pro tem, holding her City Council seat until she was forced out by term limits in 2019.

During her time on the City Council, Tarkanian was a strong proponent of UNLV creating a medical school. She also voted in 2014 against using public money to build a professional soccer stadium, a measure that nevertheless passed 4-3.

“Memories are the gold of kings, they say. If you have them, you have all you need,” she said at her final City Council meeting. “And some of them are reminders that each of us can and do and make a difference.”

Her political days, however, were not over.

She ran for the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents in 2020, receiving support from both political parties, and won by a more than 20-point margin over incumbent Bret Whipple.

Among her many honors, Tarkanian was named Humanitarian of the Year by Catholic Community Services and Citizen of the Year by the Westcare Foundation. She also received the March of Dimes’ Silver Lily Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Tarkanian’s son, Danny, followed her into politics, although not with her record of success. He ran for and lost six races for offices including state Senate, secretary of state and Congress before finally moving to Northern Nevada and winning a seat on the Douglas County Commission by just 17 votes in 2002.