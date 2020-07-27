Wildfire burning southwest of Las Vegas nearly contained

Firefighters continue to make progress on the Cottonwood wildfire southwest of Las Vegas, inching closer to full containment.

A helicopter is used to battle flames at the Cottonwood Fire north of Goodsprings and southwest of Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest said as of Sunday night, July 26, 2020, the blaze near Mount Potosi was at 97 percent contained. The fire, believed to be started by lightning a week ago, had torched 2,817 acres. (U.S. Forest Service)

The Cottonwood fire, burning in grass, sage and brush, mixed with some pinyon and juniper, is estimated to be burning across 2,843 acres with 30% containment, the U.S. Forest Service said in a Tweet on Wednesday. (U.S. Forest Service)

Fire retardant spills from an air tanker as crews battle the uncontained Cottonwood Fire southwest of Las Vegas on Monday, July 20, 2020. (U.S. Forest Service)

Firefighters continue to make progress on the Cottonwood wildfire southwest of Las Vegas, inching closer to full containment.

Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest officials said as of Sunday night the blaze near Mount Potosi was 97 percent contained. The blaze, believed to have been started by lightning a week ago, has torched 2,817 acres.

“Portions of the Late Night Trail, 3 Mile Smile Loop and the Dead Horse Loop have been impacted by the fire, but still remains intact,” officials said in an online statement.

“Resource advisers from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and Bureau of Land Management would like to remind recreationists to remain on designated trails and parking areas to reduce soil erosion,” the statement said. “Today crews will continue working in the Southwest corner of the fire.”

Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in effect for Nevada. For more information regarding fire restrictions, please visit www.nevadafireinfo.org.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.