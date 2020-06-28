Wildfire on Mount Charleston scorches 5,000 acres, Lee Canyon evacuated — VIDEO
A wildfire at Mount Charleston has grown to 5,000 acres Sunday evening, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Spring Mountain Youth Camp has been evacuated.
A wind-fueled wildfire swept through Mount Charleston on Sunday, claiming thousands of acres and sending up a plume of smoke that could be seen across the Las Vegas Valley.
The Mahogany Fire started as a 10-acre brush fire near Archery Range and Deer Creek roads about 2:40 p.m. Deer Creek Road connects Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads.
By 7:15 p.m., the fire was moving east, had consumed 5,000 acres and was at zero percent containment, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Welch said evacuations at Lee Canyon were voluntary.
High winds prevented aircraft from flying in the area, the national forest tweeted.
As the sun sets the flames of the 5,000+ acre Mahogany Fire are visible from @nvfirecams Angel Peak camera. Follow the @reviewjournal’s coverage of the fire here: https://t.co/9Q1dNVgc1Q #vegas #vegasfire #MahoganyFire pic.twitter.com/gBUtdqnrok
— Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 29, 2020
Strong winds moved into the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, with gusts of up to 40 mph recorded at McCarran International Airport. The National Weather Service issued a 12-hour wind advisory that started at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Clark County Fire Department said in a statement that the fire was moving southwest, fueled by 20-30 mph winds.
The Spring Mountain Youth Camp, 2400 Angel Peak Place, was evacuated, according to the Fire Department. The fire also closed Deer Creek Road at both Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The Red Cross said in a statement late Sunday that it is opening an evacuation center for displaced residents at Bilbray Elementary School, 9370 Brent Lane.
NV Energy tweeted just before 4:30 p.m. that power lines at Mount Charleston have been de-energized at the request of fire officials. Metro’s dispatch bureau tweeted Sunday night that power would not be restored in Kyle Canyon until Monday.
The Fire Department said the Mount Charleston Fire Protection District, the U.S. Forest Service and the Las Vegas Fire Department are responding. There were no reported injuries as of about 4:50 p.m.
Chelsea Abate was on her way to the Mount Charleston Lodge when she spotted white pillars of smoke Sunday afternoon.
“At first we didn’t know what it was, but then once it started turning darker, we knew it was a wildfire,” she said.
She said people appeared be calm walking back to their cars from their hikes. Abate also said she saw staff from the lodge evacuate the parking lot.
“You could smell the smoke in the air,” Abate said.
She didn’t feel like she was in danger, she said, because winds were blowing away from her location.
Meanwhile, a fire that began Friday night just northwest of Reno had burned nearly 5 ½ square miles of grass and brush as of Sunday with 10 percent containment.
Sunday’s fire on Mount Charleston ignited nearly seven years to the date of the beginning of the massive Carptenter 1 fire, which burned for more than a month and claimed nearly 28,000 acres of the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area.
Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
I walked outside to take out the trash and came out to this cloud of smoke from the #MahoganyFire pic.twitter.com/xtPHZosikh
— Cassie Soto (@_CassieSoto) June 28, 2020
🔥Rapidly expanding #MahoganyFire near #MtCharleston as seen from Angel Peak. Use cautiion if driving in this area. @nvfirecams pic.twitter.com/OEypdMS0N9
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 28, 2020